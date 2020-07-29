The vaccine against coronavirus that is developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is already at the stage of state registration, Alexey Kuznetsov, Russian health minister's aide, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The vaccine against coronavirus that is developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is already at the stage of state registration, Alexey Kuznetsov, Russian health minister's aide, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The clinical trials of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection that the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Institute develops are being completed. The vaccine is at the stage of state registration," Kuznetsov said.

A source has previously told Sputnik that the vaccine is expected to be registered on August 10-12.