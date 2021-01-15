UrduPoint.com
Russian Institute of Epidemiology Made Test Detecting COVID-19 in 60-90 Minutes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Institute of Epidemiology of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has developed a test for COVID-19, which can detect the virus in 60-90 minutes, the institute's director Vasily Akimkin said.

"Our institute together with experts from other institutes have practically developed and tested a test based on loop isothermal amplification, which allows to reduce the study time by 3-4 times, in sensitivity and specificity it is not inferior to classical PCR, it was tested by our institutes with a positive assessment. The detection time will be from 60 to 90 minutes," Akimkin said at a meeting with epidemiologists led by Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

