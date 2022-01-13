UrduPoint.com

Russian Institute To Put Into Civil Use Sputnik M Vaccine For Minors Next Week - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Russian Institute to Put Into Civil Use Sputnik M Vaccine for Minors Next Week - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Russian Sputnik M vaccine against COVID-19 for minors will be put into civil use next week, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research center that developed the drug, told Sputnik.

"We expect it (the vaccine) to be put into civil use next week," Gintsburg said.

The Gamaleya research center has already developed Sputnik V, the world's first approved vaccine against the coronavirus, and the Sputnik Light booster.

