Russian Institutes Working on 26 Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Thirty-six vaccines against COVID-19 are now going through clinical trials globally, and Russia is working on 26 vaccines, the head of the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Globally, 36 vaccines are at the stage of clinical trials, and 92 vaccines are going through pre-clinical trials. In Russia, 17 scientific organizations are working on 26 vaccines," Anna Popova said at a meeting at the Russian academy of Sciences.

Currently, around 50 percent of all the confirmed COVID-19 patients in Russia are either asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, "thanks to the epidemiological monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor chief added.