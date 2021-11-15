Russian Instructors Assist Malian Soldiers in Military Training - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian instructors are training the Malian military in handling military equipment supplied by Russia, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russian instructors that are working with us help us with training our forces, strengthening our forces.

These technicians help us learn how to use the equipment, aircraft or weapons that we receive from Russia, learn how to use this equipment in an asymmetric war," Diop said.