BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Central African Armed Forces (FACA) have managed to liberate around 30 car cities within two months with the help of Russian instructors and allies from Rwanda, however, some cities in the country's north are still controlled by militants, Alexander Ivanov, the general director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS) said in an interview with Sputnik.

OUIS provides military training services in many countries, including the Central African Republic.

"Almost two months after the start of the counteroffensive, the CAR army, assisted by its Russian and Rwandan allies, has managed to get back almost 30 cities occupied by rebels. Russian instructors act as motivators of the CAR forces fighting against criminals," Ivanov said.

Ivanov noted, citing sources, that FACA is yet to liberate some cities in the country's north.

"Russian instructors also play a role in ensuring safety of convoys along the Beloko-Bangui corridor, which is the main corridor for supplying Bangui and other cities with food and other necessities," Ivanov continued.

In some areas, this can be done without any fighting, since Coalition of Patriots for Change militants flee even before loyalist forces arrive, Ivanov added.

Work has resumed in the liberated cities, Ivanov added. According to him, 10,000 internally displaced persons "in need of urgent humanitarian assistance" remain in the Ouaka prefecture's Ippy.