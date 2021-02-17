Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) do not participate in the clashes between the government forces and insurgents, Russian Ambassador to CAR Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) do not participate in the clashes between the government forces and insurgents, Russian Ambassador to car Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the diplomat refuted media reports that some Russian citizens were killed or captured in the CAR.

"Russian instructors are helping to boost the defense capacities of the country and are not taking part in actual campaigns of the government forces against insurgents and militants allies with [former President Francois] Bozizé in breach of their obligations under a political agreement about peace and national reconciliation dates February 6, 2019," the diplomat said.