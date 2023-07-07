Russian Instructors Not Leaving CAR, Personnel Rotation Happens Annually - CAR Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russian instructors are not leaving the Central African Republic (CAR), personnel rotation takes place annually, press secretary of the President of the car, Albert Mokpem, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I know that every year there are rotations in the teams. There is no question of leaving or withdrawing," Mokpem said, answering a question about reports on the alleged departure of Russian instructors from the CAR.