Russian Insurer RESO-Garantia Says Cannot Disclose Details Of Deal With Sarkozy

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Russian Insurance company RESO-Garantia told Sputnik its contract with ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, which sparked the interest of French prosecutors, was 18 months old and declined to disclose any details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Insurance company RESO-Garantia told Sputnik its contract with ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, which sparked the interest of French prosecutors, was 18 months old and declined to disclose any details.

Earlier in the day, AFP reported that financial prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation on suspicion of influence peddling on part of Sarkozy.

"We are not commenting on the details of the contract with Mr Sarkozy. It is strange that somebody got interested in this now because the contract is more than 18 months old, therefore, it is ancient history," the press service of the company said.

