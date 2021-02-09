UrduPoint.com
Russian Intellectual Property Service Studies 9 Patent Applications For COVID-19 Vaccines

Russian Intellectual Property Service Studies 9 Patent Applications for COVID-19 Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property is considering nine application for the grant of patent for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the service, Grigoriy Ivliev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Sixteen [patent] applications for new vaccines against COVID-19 have been submitted since the beginning of the pandemic. We have issued patents for seven applications. One of these applications was submitted by a foreign developer, it is under consideration," Ivliev said.

Seven patents do not equal seven vaccines, the official specified.

"We have granted more than one patent for the Sputnik V vaccine. There are several patented inventions: the substance, the composition of the first and the second vaccine components, application method, and so on," Ivliev explained.

The Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property has granted patents for four inventions related to the EpiVacCorona vaccine, the head of the agency continued.

