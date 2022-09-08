UrduPoint.com

Russian Intelligence Believes US Will Prolong Ukraine Conflict Using All Means

Published September 08, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US will prolong the conflict in Ukraine by all means available, regardless of human losses and the economic crisis in Europe, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Thursday.

"The events of recent weeks indicate that the US will continue to drag out the conflict in Ukraine by all means, regardless of the huge losses of the Ukrainian armed forces, or the prospect of impoverishment of its European satellites," Naryshkin said during a meeting with the president of the Chinese academy of Social Sciences, Gao Xiang.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warns any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

