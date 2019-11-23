Russian Intelligence Says Has No Information About Radiation Incident in South China Sea

Russia does not possess any credible information about an alleged radiation incident in the South China Sea but is seeking to verify media reports of such an occurrence via various sources, the country's Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, told Sputnik on Saturday

"We do not have own reliable instrumental data.

Moreover, it is not the competence of the service that I head. But yes, we did hear [the relevant claims]. We are trying to check and double-check it through various sources," Naryshkin said, commenting on the reports.

Earlier in the week, several media outlets reported that a nuclear submarine had exploded in the South China Sea, as a result of which, three countries in the region allegedly registered an increase in radiation. However, there have not been any official confirmations of the incident.