Russian Intelligence Says Kiev Lobbying 'Concealing' Russian Prisoners Of War Via West

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 03:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Ukrainian authorities are persuading the Western partners to encourage the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and other human rights watchdogs to give up their attempts to reach Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Friday.

"There are precise information that the Ukrainian authorities are convincing the Western patrons to urge the ICRC and various international humanitarian NGOs to abandon attempts to contact the Russian prisoners of war," the statement read.

Particularly, the SVR said revealing that the Ukrainian officials informed the United Kingdom that Kiev has no intentions to abide by the Geneva Convention on Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The UK Foreign Office in turn suggested Kiev to organize an ICRC visit of several prisoners of war kept in exemplary good conditions to "whitewash" the Ukraine authorities in the eyes of the international community and "to partially mitigate the consequences of disclosure of torturing captures soldiers," the SVR said.

