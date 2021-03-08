UrduPoint.com
Russian Interior Minister Calls For Measures To Prevent Drug Legalization

Mon 08th March 2021

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told the 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice that more efforts are needed to prevent the legalization of drugs.

"We insist on a comprehensive and balanced solution to the world drug problem on the basis of strict state compliance with obligations under the relevant UN conventions and the inadmissibility of drug legalization," Kolokoltsev said, addressing the congress in online mode.

The minister drew attention to changes in drug routes that have been observed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Russia's strategy for anti-drug policy up until 2030, the liberalization and legalization of drugs in the country is equated to a national security threat.

The 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is being held in the Japanese city of Kyoto on March 7-12.

This year, the event is being held in hybrid format. Key issues related to criminal justice, strategies for crime prevention and international cooperation in promoting the rule of law and preventing all forms of crime are being discussed.

This is the first time that Japan is hosting the congress since 1970.

