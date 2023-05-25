UrduPoint.com

Russian Interior Minister Kolokoltsev Visits Saudi Interior Ministry Departments

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The head of the Russian police, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, visited a number of Saudi Interior Ministry departments, including the national center of security operations and the main passport department, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told reporters.

"Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, visited a number of Saudi Interior Ministry departments," Volk said.

Kolokoltsev also visited the main drug control department, she said.

