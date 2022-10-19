Russian Interior Minister Says Ex-Deputy Energy Minister Received Over $3.6Mln Bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A former Russian deputy energy minister has received a bribe worth 227 million rubles ($3.67 million), Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Wednesday, without naming the person involved.

"During joint activities with Russia's FSB, Rosfinmonitoring and the Federal Treasury, the fact of receiving a monetary reward in the amount of 227 million rubles by the former deputy energy minister was established. The funds were transferred through intermediaries using current accounts in foreign banks and were intended to assist in the conclusion of government contracts," Kolokoltsev told Russian lawmakers.