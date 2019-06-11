UrduPoint.com
Russian Interior Minister To Request Dismissal Of 2 Police Generals Over Golunov Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:57 PM

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Tuesday he will ask President Vladimir Putin to authorize the dismissal of two police generals in connection with the widely-publicized detention of Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Tuesday he will ask President Vladimir Putin to authorize the dismissal of two police generals in connection with the widely-publicized detention of Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov.

"I have decided to petition the Russian President to dismiss the head of the police precinct of the Western Administrative District of Moscow, Maj. Gen.

of the Police Andrei Puchkov, and the head of the Moscow branch of Interior Ministry's narcotics department, Maj. Gen. of the Police Yuri Devyatkin," Kolokoltsev told reporters.

The minister earlier said that the case against Golunov, who was detained on June 6 on alleged suspicion of involvement in illicit drug trade, was dropped due to the lack of evidence of his participation in the crime. He added that the journalist had been released from house arrest.

