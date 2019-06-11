UrduPoint.com
Russian Interior Minister To Sack Two Senior Police Over Reporter's Arrest

1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:56 PM

Russian interior minister to sack two senior police over reporter's arrest

Russia's interior minister said he had asked President Vladimir Putin to dismiss two senior police officers over the arrest of reporter Ivan Golunov as charges against him were dropped Tuesday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Russia's interior minister said he had asked President Vladimir Putin to dismiss two senior police officers over the arrest of reporter Ivan Golunov as charges against him were dropped Tuesday.

"I have decided to request the Russian president to dismiss the police chief for western Moscow Major-General Andrei Puchkov and the head of the Moscow police department for narcotics control Major-General Yury Devyatkin," Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a statement.

