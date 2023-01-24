UrduPoint.com

Russian Interior Ministry Accepts Refugee Application Of French Journalist Bocquet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it had accepted the application of French journalist and former soldier Adrien Bocquet, who visited Donbas as a volunteer last spring, to recognize him as an asylum-seeker.

Earlier in the month, a source told RIA Novosti that Bocquet had asked the Russian authorities mid-December to grant him political asylum.

"French journalist Adrien Bocquet appealed to the migration department of the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow. The migration department staff accepted Bocquet's request to recognize him as an asylum-seeker in Russia," the statement read.

The ministry noted that it would take a final decision on whether to grant Bocquet political asylum based on legislation and information about the journalist's persecution for his actively pro-Russian position.

Bocquet, who recently covered events in the Donbas region, was attacked in Istanbul in September. Two men inflicted several cuts to his hands, face, and abdomen with a knife, but Bocquet managed to escape from his attackers. The former soldier told RIA Novosti that the attempt on his life had been organized by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Bocquet came to Ukraine in the spring of 2022 on a humanitarian mission as a volunteer. After the trip, the former serviceman said he had witnessed many war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military.

