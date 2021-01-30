UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Interior Ministry Cautions Citizens Against Participating In Sunday Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Russian Interior Ministry Cautions Citizens Against Participating in Sunday Protests

The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday called on citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized protests scheduled for January 31, reminding that disturbers of law and order who will be liable to prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday called on citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized protests scheduled for January 31, reminding that disturbers of law and order who will be liable to prosecution.

"The Russian Interior Ministry urges citizens to avoid taking part in unauthorized events. Under the current conditions, there is a growing risk of provocations by their organizers and active participants aimed at undermining public order," ministerial spokesperson Irina Volk told reporters.

The spokesperson mentioned that disturbers of law and order at unauthorized protests would be detained and prosecuted.

"We remind that some Russian regions still have restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease in place, including those related to public events. In light of that, calls and participation in unauthorized events are violations of the law and entail administrative, and, in some cases, criminal liability," Volk added.

On January 23, multiple unauthorized protests took place across Russia, instigated by supporters pf Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Similar protests are said to be planned for this Sunday.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Law And Order January Criminals Sunday From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole with President of Zimbabwe on d ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai to begin administering Sinopharm COVID-19 va ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 60 human lives in Mirpur so-far

2 minutes ago

England's Casey leads Scot MacIntyre in Dubai

3 minutes ago

Russian Internal Affairs Minister congratulates Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Urges Restraint Amid Calls for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.