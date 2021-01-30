Russian Interior Ministry Cautions Citizens Against Participating in Sunday Protests

The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday called on citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized protests scheduled for January 31, reminding that disturbers of law and order who will be liable to prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday called on citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized protests scheduled for January 31, reminding that disturbers of law and order who will be liable to prosecution.

"The Russian Interior Ministry urges citizens to avoid taking part in unauthorized events. Under the current conditions, there is a growing risk of provocations by their organizers and active participants aimed at undermining public order," ministerial spokesperson Irina Volk told reporters.

The spokesperson mentioned that disturbers of law and order at unauthorized protests would be detained and prosecuted.

"We remind that some Russian regions still have restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease in place, including those related to public events. In light of that, calls and participation in unauthorized events are violations of the law and entail administrative, and, in some cases, criminal liability," Volk added.

On January 23, multiple unauthorized protests took place across Russia, instigated by supporters pf Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Similar protests are said to be planned for this Sunday.