Russian Interior Ministry Confirms 2 Men Neutralized After Attacking Police

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Police in Russia's Chechen Republic neutralized two men who attempted to attack officers, a local office of the interior ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Police in Russia's Chechen Republic neutralized two men who attempted to attack officers, a local office of the interior ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the ministry, police officers wanted to stop a car as car of routine checks, but its driver refused to cooperate.

"The unidentified perpetrators tried to get away, started shooting at the police with a non-lethal weapon and threw an IED their way, which exploded. The two attackers were neutralized with response fire. The police personnel were unharmed," the ministry said.

The ministry has identified the two suspects as residents of two different local villages.

More Stories From World

