MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday the death of three police officers in Russia's Ingushetia region.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia.

The militants have managed to escape.

"On the night of April 5, three employees of the Russian Interior Ministry were killed in the line of duty on the territory of the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia... The leadership and personnel of Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia express their deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased colleagues," the statement said.