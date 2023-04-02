Russian Interior Ministry Confirms St. Petersburg Blast Killed War Correspondent Tatarsky

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry confirmed that the blast at a cafe in the center of Russia's Saint Petersburg killed one person, war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

"At 6:13 p.m. (15:13 GMT) the police of the Vasileostrovsky District received information that an explosion had occurred at a cafe at 25 Universitetskaya Embankment.

As a result of the incident one person died, he was identified as military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky. Sixteen people were injured, they are being examined by medical personnel," the ministry said.

Russian Interior Ministry officials have been deployed to the scene. St. Petersburg police officers and emergency services are also working at the site, the causes and circumstances of the incident are being established, the ministry said.