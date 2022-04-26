Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Activist Alyokhina as Wanted

The Russian Interior Ministry has declared a member of Russian protest punk and performance art group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, as wanted, according to the ministry's database

"The reason for the search: wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," an entry in the database read, without specifying the offense.

Last week, the Presnensky District Court of Moscow substituted Alyokhina's one-year punishment of restricted freedom for a real term on charges of incitement of violation of sanitary rules. The activist did not appear in the court. By deducting the sentence Alyokhina had already served, she must spend 21 days in jail. She will be taken into custody from the moment of her actual detention.

In September 2021, Alyokhina was sentenced to one year of restricted freedom - for incitement to violating sanitary rules - after calling on people to join January protests in support of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. She was prohibited from leaving the house from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., leaving Moscow and taking part in mass events, and she also was obliged to check in with inspectors twice a month.

The calls by Alyokhina and other offenders to join the Navalny protests "created a threat of mass infections," as many people including those ill with COVID-19 came to the rally, according to the court ruling.