Russian Interior Ministry Developed Bills On Criminal Liability For Drug Propaganda Online

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Russian Interior Ministry Developed Bills on Criminal Liability for Drug Propaganda Online

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The ministry of internal affairs of Russia developed bills on criminal liability for drug propaganda on the internet, the ministry told Sputnik, adding that the bills have been submitted to the government.

The bills were developed in pursuance of the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government. The ministry of internal affairs, the ministry of digital development, the ministry of justice, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, were instructed to take additional measures to counter the illicit trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances, providing for the introduction of amendments to Russian legislation that establish criminal liability for inducing drug use or propaganda of drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs via the internet.

"The draft laws have been submitted to the government of the Russian Federation in the prescribed manner," the ministry said.

In February 2021, a law was passed introducing up to 15 years in prison for inducing drug use on the Internet, while administrative liability is provided for drug propaganda in Russia.

