Russian Interior Ministry Knows Citizens Busted for Drug Trafficking in Spain - Embassy

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Spain has informed Russia's Interior Ministry about having detained Russian citizens for smuggling drugs to Europe, the country's Embassy in Madrid said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish National Police said it had conducted a major anti-narcotics operation to clamp down on hashish trafficking. The law enforcement arrested citizens of Russia and Bulgaria attempting to smuggle the drugs on four sailing boats. The police seized 35 tonnes of hashish.

"The Embassy is aware about the arrest of group of people, which includes two Russian nationals, by the competent agencies.

The official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry has received a proper notification regarding the situation," the embassy said.

The police said it was the largest criminal group involved in smuggling hashish by sea that they had ever busted.

The operation is ongoing and more arrests are said to be coming. Law enforcement form other countries, such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Greece and Italy has been involved as well.