Russian Interior Ministry Lists Journalist Ovsyannikova as Wanted Fugitive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Russian Interior Ministry has listed as "wanted" Marina Ovsyannikova, a former tv journalist who made headlines in March staging an on-air protest.

The ministry said that the former editor at public broadcaster Channel One was "wanted on criminal charges.

She was charged in August with spreading disinformation about the Russian armed forces and placed under house arrest. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Ovsyannikova appeared live on Russian television holding a pacifist poster shortly after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. She was promptly fired from Channel One and briefly hired by German newspaper Welt. She then staged a one-person picket on the embankment overlooking the Kremlin in July.