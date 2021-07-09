Russian Interior Ministry Proposes to Drop Temporary Residence Permit for Foreigners

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed to abandon the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreigners in an attempt to simplify the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship and employment, according to a corresponding bill published on the federal portal of draft legislation on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed to abandon the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreigners in an attempt to simplify the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship and employment, according to a corresponding bill published on the Federal portal of draft legislation on Friday.

Russian legislation currently provides for the issuance of a non-renewable temporary residence permit for foreigners for three years. Upon the expiration of the permit, a foreigner can apply for a residence permit and then apply for Russian citizenship.

The interior ministry instead proposes to introduce a general and simplified procedure for obtaining a permanent residence permit, including assessment of applicants by commissions at the regional level, the draft read.

Instead of a temporary residence permit, three residency categories for foreigners are introduced by the document a short-term category of up to 90 days per Calendar year; a long-term over 90 days per calendar year without obtaining a permanent residence permit; as well as permanent, indefinite residence.