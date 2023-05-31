UrduPoint.com

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Another 3 Ukrainian Military Commanders On Wanted List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry has put Ukrainian First Deputy Chief of the General Staff Ihor Kolesnyk and two other generals of the Ukrainian armed forces on wanted list, according to the ministry's database.

In early May, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik that charges in absentia were filed against Kolesnyk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Oleksandr Lokota and Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Andriy Grishchenko, who coordinated the military aggression against residents of Donbas.

"Grounds for search: wanted on criminal charges," the profiles of the Ukrainian commanders said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Interior Ministry put US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list on criminal charges in connection with the remarks he made during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

