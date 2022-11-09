Russian Interior Ministry Puts Chief Editor of Republic Magazine Kolezev Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Russian Interior Ministry has put Dmitry Kolezev, the chief editor of analytical news outlet Republic (listed as foreign media agent in Russia), who fled abroad, on the wanted list without specifying the article, according to the ministry's database.

"Grounds for search: wanted under the Criminal Code's article," the response to a search query read.

Meanwhile, Kolezev believes that the case is, most likely, connected with fake news or discrediting the Russian armed forces.

"In order to avoid addressing the same question over and over: I have no idea in what case, I learned about the initiation (of proceedings) and search from the media.

Some time ago, my acquaintances in Russia warned me that the FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service) ordered expertise on some of my publications," Kolezev said on Telegram.

Kolezev is a Russian journalist who worked at various online mass media, criticizing Russian regional authorities in the Urals. The journalist left the country after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.