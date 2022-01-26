(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Russian Interior Ministry added Oleg Navalny, the brother of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, to the Federal wanted list, according to the ministry's database updated on Wednesday.

The ministry said that Oleg Navalny is wanted in relation to a violation of the criminal code's article. It did not specify which article exactly.