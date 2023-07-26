Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalist Moseychuk on Wanted List

The Russian Interior Ministry has put on a wanted list Ukrainian TV host Natalia Moseychuk, whom Russian investigators earlier accused of hate speech, according to the ministry's database retrieved by Sputnik on Wednesday

In March 2022, the Russian Investigative Committee launched criminal cases against Moseychuk and Ukrainian activist Gennadiy Druzenko over their calls for violence against Russian soldiers. Moseychuk was accused of voicing publicly her "misanthropic position" and "real threats" against Russian military pilots and their families.

At present, both Moseychuk and Druzenko are on the interior ministry's wanted list for an unspecified criminal offense.

The Russian Investigative Committee said in 2022 that Moseychuk's and Druzenko's public remarks met the criteria of several crimes under the Russian Criminal Code, including incitement of hatred or enmity as well as violation of human dignity of a group of people on the grounds of their nationality.