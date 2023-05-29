UrduPoint.com

Russian Interior Ministry Puts US Senator Graham On Wanted List Over Russophobic Remarks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Russian Interior Ministry Puts US Senator Graham on Wanted List Over Russophobic Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list on criminal charges in connection with his Russophobic remarks made during a meeting With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was filmed meeting with Zelenskyy in Kiev on May 26, when he said that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States has ever spent. Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the remarks.

"Grounds for search: (Graham  is) wanted on criminal charges," the ministry's database said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Kiev United States Money May Congress Criminals Best

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

2 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates ErdoÄŸan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates ErdoÄŸan on re-election over phone call

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of TÃ¼rkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of TÃ¼rkiye on re-election

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.