Russian Interior Ministry Registers 315 Violation Reports During Local Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Russian Interior Ministry has registered 315 reports about violations and offenses during municipal and regional elections across the country, First Deputy Minister Alexander Gorovoy said on Sunday.

"As of 05:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT] since the start of the vote, a total of 315 reports about violations and offenses were received across the country. All of them were registered in accordance with the relevant procedure. Two thirds of them are not in the competence of the Interior Ministry," Gorovoy said at the Central Election Commission.

According to him, one third of the reported violations registered by the ministry were not confirmed. All the registered violations and offenses will not affect the results of the vote, Gorovoy added.

On Sunday, municipal and regional elections are held across Russia. Voters are electing 16 heads of regions via direct vote, as well as legislative assembly lawmakers in 13 Russian Federal subjects. In addition, the elections of lawmakers to the country's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, of the seventh convocation are taking place in four single-seat districts - in the Khabarovsk, Novgorod, Sverdlovsk and Oryol regions.

A total of 22 administrative centers are electing city parliaments, and three regional capitals, namely Ulan-Ude, Anadyr and Novosibirsk, are voting for heads of municipalities.