Russian Interior Ministry Reports 839 Violations During Constitutional Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) There have been 839 incidents of vote tampering during the week-long referendum on Russian constitutional changes, none of them grave, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoy said Wednesday.

"The figures are preliminary... As of 4:00 p.m.

[13:00 GMT], we have received 126 reports of violations. This brings the total number of reported violations since the start of the voting [on June 25] to 839," he told reporters.

Gorovoy added that none of the reported violations were "serious enough to potentially affect the outcome of the vote."