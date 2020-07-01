UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Interior Ministry Reports 839 Violations During Constitutional Vote

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:41 PM

Russian Interior Ministry Reports 839 Violations During Constitutional Vote

There have been 839 incidents of vote tampering during the week-long referendum on Russian constitutional changes, none of them grave, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoy said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) There have been 839 incidents of vote tampering during the week-long referendum on Russian constitutional changes, none of them grave, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoy said Wednesday.

"The figures are preliminary... As of 4:00 p.m.

[13:00 GMT], we have received 126 reports of violations. This brings the total number of reported violations since the start of the voting [on June 25] to 839," he told reporters.

Gorovoy added that none of the reported violations were "serious enough to potentially affect the outcome of the vote."

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister Vote June P

Recent Stories

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

10 minutes ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.