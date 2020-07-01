Russian Interior Ministry Reports 839 Violations During Constitutional Vote
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:41 PM
There have been 839 incidents of vote tampering during the week-long referendum on Russian constitutional changes, none of them grave, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoy said Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) There have been 839 incidents of vote tampering during the week-long referendum on Russian constitutional changes, none of them grave, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoy said Wednesday.
"The figures are preliminary... As of 4:00 p.m.
[13:00 GMT], we have received 126 reports of violations. This brings the total number of reported violations since the start of the voting [on June 25] to 839," he told reporters.
Gorovoy added that none of the reported violations were "serious enough to potentially affect the outcome of the vote."