Russian Interior Ministry Says Aware of 6 Killed, 20 Injured in Attack in Izhevsk School

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Six people were killed and about 20 others were injured as a result of a shooting attack in a school in Izhevsk, the Russian interior ministry said on Monday, citing the data of the office in the Udmurt Republic

Earlier in the day, the regional authorities said that an unknown person entered a school in Izhevsk and opened fire, killing the security guard.

There are victims among children, the authorities added.

"According to the data, he (the attacker) committed suicide. At the moment, it is known about six dead and about 20 injured from his actions. Information is being specified," the ministry wrote on Telegram.