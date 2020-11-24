Russian Interior Ministry Says Father Took Six Children Hostage in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that six children were taken hostage in St. Petersburg's suburbs by their father.

Earlier in the day, a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that a drunk man, armed with an axe, had taken six children hostage in a flat in St. Petersburg's Kolpino.

"On November 24, 2020, at 12:12 [09:12 GMT], Kolpino police received a call from a local woman ... who said that her husband had kicked her out from the flat, had locked himself in there and was holding their six children in the flat," the Interior Ministry told Sputnik, adding that police staffers rushed to the site.

According to a Sputnik source, the youngest child is only three years old, while the oldest is aged 15.