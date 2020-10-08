UrduPoint.com
Russian Interior Ministry Says Over 230 People In Tomsk Questioned In Navalny Case Probe

Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that it had questioned over 230 people who were in contact with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Siberian city of Tomsk or witnessed his movements.

"As of now, over 230 people who have been in contact with Navalny during his staying in Tomsk and the Tomsk region, or witnessed his itinerary, have been questioned in a bid to obtain information that could help us establish what really happened," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

As video clips, comments and interviews with different views on the situation are emerging online, the transport police have to conduct additional investigative operations, the ministry added.

