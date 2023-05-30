UrduPoint.com

Russian Interior Ministry Says Put Ukraine's Syrskyi On Wanted List

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Russian Interior Ministry Says Put Ukraine's Syrskyi on Wanted List

The Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it has put Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the wanted list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it has put Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the wanted list.

"Basis for the search: wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," the ministry's website said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Criminals

Recent Stories

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security ..

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Report ..

41 seconds ago
 Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Min ..

Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Oslo - Globa ..

43 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launc ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

44 seconds ago
 Medical screening of Lahore police officials conti ..

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

46 seconds ago
 TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users ..

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users on Servers Based in China - R ..

27 minutes ago
 SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorw ..

SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.