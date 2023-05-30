The Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it has put Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the wanted list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it has put Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the wanted list.

"Basis for the search: wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," the ministry's website said.