Russian Interior Ministry Says Ready to Cooperate With Paris on Combating Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev has noted Moscow's readiness to cooperate with Paris on fighting terrorism within the competence of the ministry during a meeting with his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Thursday.

The meeting took place as part of Darmanin's visit to Russia, which was announced in early November. During the visit, the French minister is expected to focus on the possible deportation of Russia-born supporters of radical islam in the wake of a series of brutal attacks in France.

"The parties discussed the topical areas of cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Russia and France. The head of the Russian Interior Ministry stressed the readiness for coordinated work with French colleagues on combating terrorism within the competence of the ministry," Volk said.

The Russian minister also expressed sincere sympathy for and solidarity with the people of France in connection with a series of terrorist attacks that have been carried out in the European country in recent weeks, the spokeswoman added.

In addition, the ministers touched upon the countries' cooperation on readmission in accordance with the agreement between Russia and the EU that was signed on May 25, 2006. Kolokoltsev noted that, within the legal framework, in order to admit people to Russia under the agreement, their Russian citizenship must be confirmed.

"The participants confirmed the importance of the exchange of experience between the Russian Interior Ministry and the French Interior Ministry. In particular, the Russian minister proposed to consider the resumption of the activities of the high-level bilateral interdepartmental working group created in 2009 and noted the successful joint measures to counter organized crime," the official said.

France started considering the deportation of adherers of radical Islam in the wake of the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a French teen of Chechen origin over allegedly showing controversial cartoons depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad.

The teacher's killing was followed by a deadly stabbing attack in a Catholic church in Nice on October 29, in which a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant killed three people.