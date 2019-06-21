Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected in Investigation of Golunov Case

The Russian Interior Ministry said on Friday that it had detected a number of violations that officials from the Department of Internal Affairs for Moscow's Western Administrative District had committed while carrying out investigation into the case of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov

Golunov, working for Russia's Meduza news outlet, was detained on June 6 after the police found drugs in his possession. Charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

"The security units of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow have revealed that the officials from the Department of Internal Affairs for Moscow's Western Administrative District have committed a range of violations while conducting investigative activities withing preliminary probe into the criminal case ... against I. Golunov that has been closed," the ministry said.