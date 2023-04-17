UrduPoint.com

Russian Internal Air Travel Cost May Rise By 15-30% Without Subsidies In 2023 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russian Internal Air Travel Cost May Rise by 15-30% Without Subsidies in 2023 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The cost of Russia's internal air transportation might increase by 15-30% without government subsidies for airlines in 2023, Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Igor Chalik said on Monday.

"The thing is, this year we still don't have subsidies approved that are similar to the previous year: as you remember, it was 100 billion rubles.

In this regard we expect that the price of transportation will rise by approximately 15-30%. So, the number of flights might decrease," Chalik said during a meeting of the Ministry of Economic Development.

The air transportation market is affected by the fact that 11 airports in the south of Russia have been shut down since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the official added.

Opening at least two of them, in the cities of Krasnodar and Gelendzhik, would open many flight opportunities for Russians, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Gelendzhik Krasnodar Price February Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect the ..

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect their mega hubs and expand networ ..

18 minutes ago
 Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

45 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

48 minutes ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

55 minutes ago
 EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campa ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.