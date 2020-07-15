UrduPoint.com
Russian Internal Demand To Partly Cover Increased Production After OPEC+ Cuts Ease - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russian Internal Demand to Partly Cover Increased Production After OPEC+ Cuts Ease - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The easing of the OPEC+ oil output cuts will not impact the global market significantly; in Russia, the internal demand will partly cover the increased production, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

According to the minister, August "is the period of increased demand for oil products, for mobility, increase in trips, relaxation of restrictions," which would boost internal demand. The increase in production will not "have a significant impact on the markets and increase of export."

"In Russia, we are also seeing the rebound of the demand and of the consumption of oil products, which lets us assume that most of it will be covered by the consumption on the internal market," Novak said after an OPEC+ meeting.

