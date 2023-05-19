UrduPoint.com

Russian Internal Ministry Puts ICC Prosecutor Khan On Wanted List

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Russian Internal Ministry Puts ICC Prosecutor Khan on Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry on Friday placed the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, on its wanted list of criminal suspects.

"Basis for the search: wanted under the article of the criminal code," the ministry's database said.

On March 2, 2022, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

The Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC issued on March 17 a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated on March 20 proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC.

