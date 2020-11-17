Russian International Cooperation Agency to Focus on Neighboring Countries - Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Russian Federal Agency for International Cooperation plans to focus more on work in neighboring countries in the future, the head of the agency, Yevegeny Primakov said Tuesday.

"The countries that are closer to us geographically have been cited as a priority in the concept of Russia's foreign policy. We want to implement this by reallocating our resources," Primakov told a virtual pres conference.

The organization has serious funding issues, Primakov admitted.

"I think there are few agencies that are not facing some kind of constraints," Primakov added.

The agency may launch a competition for the best unofficial name for it, Primakov said. At the moment, it is unofficially known as Rossotrudnichestvo, which, according to the director general, is not easy for foreigners to pronounce.

"We need something short, understandable for the agency itself, non-official, so we would not have to replace our stationery," Primakov said.

Primakov became the head of the agency in June and promised big changes at the time.