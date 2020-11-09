Russian Investgators Suspect Private Anton Makarov of Mass Killing in Voronezh

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Private Anton Makarov is suspected of killing three people and injuring one in the region of Voronezh, the Russian Investigative Committee said Monday.

According to the investigators, Makarov killed an officer with an axe in the early hours of Monday to get hold of his firearm, then shot several other military personnel.

The suspect is currently at large.

There is no official information about the exact location of the incident, but law enforcement sources told Sputnik it could be Baltimore airfield in Voronezh.