Russian Investigative Body Adds Incitement Charge for Moscow Protest Suspect

Russia's Investigative Committee has added an incitement to extremism charge against a man accused of civil unrest for his role in an unlawful protest in Moscow, his lawyer told Sputnik on Tuesday

Yegor Zhukov was arrested on July 27 while protesting against the exclusion of pro-opposition candidates from this September's parliamentary elections in Moscow.

"He has been charged under Section 2 Article 280 of the Russian Criminal Code [incitement to extremism]," Leonid Solovyov said.

The lawyer explained that investigators had identified provocative content in four video clips that his defendant posted on YouTube. The committee was not available for comment.