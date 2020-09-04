(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has asked its West Siberian bureau to look into the claim by supporters of opposition figure Alexey Navalny that there was an attempt on his life.

A judge in the Basmanny Court in Moscow, Yevgeniya Nikolaeva, said Friday that the head office of the Investigative Committee directed the case to the West Siberian office.

A court hearing was initiated by a lawyer who works for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. The lawyer, Vyacheslav Gyumadi, asked the Investigative Committee to check the possibility of a murder attempt. When the investigators did not inform him about the results of their work, he turned to court.