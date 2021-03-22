UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigative Committee Aware Of Attempts Abroad To Review Nuremberg - Chief

Russian Investigative Committee Aware of Attempts Abroad to Review Nuremberg - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia is aware of attempts abroad to review the conclusions of the Nuremberg trials and misrepresent history, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, we are now also seeing attempts to misrepresent the history of World War II. This happens, for example, when foreign officials consciously ignore the key role played by the Soviet Union in the victory, try to review the decisions of the Nuremberg trials. We can see attempts, especially in Baltic countries and Ukraine, to present as heroes, without any respect for the truth, those who were committing vicious crimes against civilians.

And the Investigative Committee does not ignore such attempts to rehabilitate Nazism," Bastrykin said.

For instance, the committee has a case against a Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, Bastrykin told Sputnik.

"We will do everything in our power so that the terrible tragedies of the past war never repeat themselves, so that future generations remember the horror of the Holocaust," the head of the Russian Investigative Committee emphasized.

