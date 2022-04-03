UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Committee Backs Idea To Set Up Tribunal For Kiev's Crimes In Donbas

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Backs Idea to Set Up Tribunal for Kiev's Crimes in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin supports the initiative of creating a tribunal to access the crimes committed by the Kiev regime in Donbas, the committee said on Sunday.

Human Rights Commissioner of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Viktoria Serdyukova previously told Sputnik that the LPR stands for setting up an international tribunal for Kiev's war crimes in Donbas and is prepared for it.

"The Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee endorsed this initiative of the LPR representatives, noting that for eight years, the Russian Investigative Committee has been documenting all illegal actions by soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces and other Ukrainian nationalist military formations against the civilian population of Donbas. Each fact is provided with a legal assessment," the statement on Telegram read.

